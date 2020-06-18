Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 24,936 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,936 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.54.

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 131,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,590. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

