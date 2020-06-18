Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.32. 1,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

