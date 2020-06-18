Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alleghany by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Alleghany by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Alleghany by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alleghany by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Shares of Y traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $504.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $660.40. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

