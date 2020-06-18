Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 16,756 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,756 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,193 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,616. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 97,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

