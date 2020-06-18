Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 14,100 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 6,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,621,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

CPT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.86. 26,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.