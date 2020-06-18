Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,263 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $81,500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Raymond James by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,202,000 after buying an additional 761,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.23. 41,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,365. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

