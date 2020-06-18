Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,427 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,072,000 after acquiring an additional 231,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 791,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 43,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.27. The company had a trading volume of 94,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,046. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.52.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

