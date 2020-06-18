Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,170 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,024,000 after acquiring an additional 41,536 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.16. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.49. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.54.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,914 shares of company stock worth $2,451,623 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

