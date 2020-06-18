Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.22.

FDX traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.01. 52,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.26. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

