Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,634,000 after buying an additional 1,007,051 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 38.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 224,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 62,263 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 281.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 727,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 537,123 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

