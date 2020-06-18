Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.53.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $133,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,390,948.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,673 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.95. 57,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,421. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $115.41 and a twelve month high of $218.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.66 and a 200-day moving average of $178.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

