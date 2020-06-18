Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,452 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 38,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,262,000 after acquiring an additional 132,827 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,668,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.05. 66,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,693. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 95.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLD. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

