Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $286,000 in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total transaction of $311,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,342 shares of company stock worth $118,575,414. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.