Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 299,011 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,443 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of EQT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,574,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,167,000 after buying an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after buying an additional 425,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after buying an additional 81,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,979,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,477,000 after buying an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

EQT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.94. 62,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,387,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.