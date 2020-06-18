Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,837 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $3,613,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,230,273.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,334 shares of company stock valued at $49,908,270 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,837. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

