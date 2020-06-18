Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,370 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,104,000 after buying an additional 732,772 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,117,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.66. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

