Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $422.43. 142,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,940. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.22 and a 200 day moving average of $363.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

