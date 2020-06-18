Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

DTE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

