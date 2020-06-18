Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,216,000 after purchasing an additional 192,317 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.40. 85,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,112. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.85.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

