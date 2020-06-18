Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 56.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $40,000.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.82.

Trex stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.52 and its 200 day moving average is $96.48. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $132.84.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

