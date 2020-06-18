Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,112,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,220 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,066 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,437,000 after acquiring an additional 248,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after acquiring an additional 872,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 15,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,364. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

