Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.51. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

