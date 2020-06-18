Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $724,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.35. The stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,062. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.18. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $278.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.