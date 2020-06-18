Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives $26.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

RDWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. Radware has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. Radware had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radware by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 82,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Radware by 16.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Radware by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radware by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Radware by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.