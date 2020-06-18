Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Qutoutiao stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Qutoutiao has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.55.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,417.23% and a negative net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 176,301 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qutoutiao by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Qutoutiao by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

