QUINADS (QUIN) Market Cap Tops $15,965.89

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, QUINADS has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUINADS has a market cap of $15,965.89 and approximately $8.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUINADS alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00070945 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00337240 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009320 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000510 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015921 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011804 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.