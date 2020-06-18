QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.70. QEP Resources shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 15,480,700 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens cut QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.
The stock has a market cap of $430.17 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 4.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QEP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 42.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,430,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 6,387,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,991,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 486.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,445,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,858,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,516,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 2,375,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.
About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
