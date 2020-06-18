QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.70. QEP Resources shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 15,480,700 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens cut QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

The stock has a market cap of $430.17 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 4.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.46 million. On average, analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QEP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 42.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,430,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 6,387,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,991,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 486.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,445,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,858,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,516,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 2,375,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

