Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Valley National Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLY. Citigroup cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of VLY opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 69.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 466,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Eric P. Edelstein purchased 30,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,707.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 6,350 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

