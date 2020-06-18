Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Reduced by Analyst

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of CRK opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $933.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 299,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 75,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 25,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 778,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

