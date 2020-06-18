Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Reduced by Analyst

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) – SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.38). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.85% and a negative net margin of 205.20%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

AGIO stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $54.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

