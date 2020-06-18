Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.29). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.85% and a negative net margin of 205.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGIO. Guggenheim raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.14. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $179,185.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

