Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Stora Enso Oyj Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEOAY. ValuEngine downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

