Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Pason Systems in a report released on Sunday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$19.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.40 million and a PE ratio of 12.79.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.95 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.15%.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

