Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.66. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.