Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Twilio in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Twilio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.52.

TWLO opened at $211.28 on Wednesday. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $216.62. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $299,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,716 shares of company stock valued at $69,898,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.