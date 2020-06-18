Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.24. 6,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.65. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $252,946.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

