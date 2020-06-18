Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

News articles about Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

PMMAF stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMMAF. SEB Equity Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

