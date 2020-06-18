Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pulse Network earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:TPNI opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Pulse Network has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Pulse Network Company Profile

The Pulse Network, Inc provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement.

