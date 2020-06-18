Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PUK. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

PUK stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Prudential Public has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,634,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 14.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 874,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 107,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 330,400 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

