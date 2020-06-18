ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Up 6.3%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.79 and last traded at $67.27, 7,477,897 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 5,037,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.20.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 15,314.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 111.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.