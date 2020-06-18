Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Sells $274,525.00 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $274,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,897.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $289,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $250,300.00.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day moving average is $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PFPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Proofpoint from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $77,735,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $70,529,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $56,275,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $47,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

