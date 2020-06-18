Prometeus (PROM) One Day Volume Tops $1.29 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00010994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $1.29 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.72 or 0.01865356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00172842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00111598 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.