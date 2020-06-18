ProChain Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. One ProChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, FCoin, Bibox and OKEx. ProChain has a total market capitalization of $353,569.49 and $4.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProChain has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $535.73 or 0.05687130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00053343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00032037 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012262 BTC.

About ProChain

ProChain (PRA) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain . The official website for ProChain is chain.pro . ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProChain

ProChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

