Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PFG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,072,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,562,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,386,000 after purchasing an additional 287,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,938,000 after acquiring an additional 94,280 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,373,000 after acquiring an additional 276,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $160,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

