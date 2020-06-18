Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 177.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076,477 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.38% of Premier worth $55,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Premier by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 253,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $2,744,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Premier by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Premier by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. Premier’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

