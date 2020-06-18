Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th.

Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of PFBC traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.65. 62 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,302. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $637.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.45. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

PFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

