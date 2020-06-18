Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) versus Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Head to Head Analysis

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Verona Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 19.26 -$92.88 million ($1.91) -4.32 Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A

Verona Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision BioSciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Precision BioSciences and Verona Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Verona Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 150.20%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Verona Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -369.86% -60.32% -35.83% Verona Pharma N/A -338.27% -95.71%

Risk and Volatility

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Verona Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

