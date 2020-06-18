PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 28,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on PPL shares. Barclays lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

