PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Media stories about PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PositiveID earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

PSID stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. PositiveID has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About PositiveID

PositiveID Corporation, a life sciences and technology company, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and medical testing in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Molecular Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Mobile Labs. The company develops microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats and analyze biological samples at the point of need.

