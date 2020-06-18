Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -3.53

News headlines about Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Polydex Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

POLXF stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.38 million, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

